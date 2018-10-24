A bizarre new trend has gone viral on social media in China, with participants picturing themselves falling out of cars surrounded by luxury goods.

'Flaunt your wealth' challenge goes viral in China with people falling out of cars with luxury goods

The 'flaunt your wealth' challenge has generated more than a million posts on Chinese social platform Weibo in the past two weeks.

Participants pose as if they've just fallen out of a luxury car and spilled their most valuable possessions onto the pavement.

Some of the posts have received tens of thousands of likes.

The global trend started in July in Russia after a DJ posted a photo of himself pretending to fall out of a private jet on Instagram.

Since then, more than 100,000 Instagram posts with hashtags such as #fallingstars and #fallingstars2018 have been posted around the world.

Photo: Weibo

Observers have suggested the act of showing off wealth also highlights China's rising middle class, who have increasing purchasing power.

Online Editors