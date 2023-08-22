Five children rescued from cable car dangling hundreds of metres above Pakistan canyon – but three people still trapped

Rescuers in Pakistan pulled five of seven children to safety after they became stranded with their teacher in a cable car hundreds of metres above a ravine, but a helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell. Floodlights were installed and a ground-based rescue operation was continuing more than 12 hours after their cable car snagged, leaving it hanging at an angle, a security source said. The source added that cable crossing experts had been sent by the military to the remote area north of Islamabad and were trying to rescue the children one by one by transferring them on to a small platform along the cable. "Three more children have been rescued in Pakistan army's rescue operation," the military said after the helicopter had been withdrawn. "Five children have been rescued so far. Operation is continuing."