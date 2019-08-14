News Asia-Pacific

Tuesday 13 August 2019

Ex-president charged over death, accused of coup plan

Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev. Photo: REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov/File Photo
Vladimir Isachenkov

The head of Kyrgyzstan's security forces accused ex-president Almazbek Atambayev yesterday of planning to stage a coup, state news agency Kabar said, following a deadly clash last week with police sent to his house to arrest him.

Mr Atambayev surrendered when police raided his home and detained him for questioning over a corruption case he claims is politically motivated and illegal.

Mr Atambayev's supporters had repulsed a similar raid the previous day in which a deputy commander of an elite special forces unit was killed.

In an indictment related to the botched raid, prosecutors yesterday charged him with murder, hostage-taking and causing mass unrest, Kabar said. National Security Chief Orozbek Opumbayev accused him of seeking bloodshed. "Then, blaming it on the authorities, he would have been able to stage a coup."

He said Atambayev shot at officers with his sniper rifle, fatally wounding one of them.

