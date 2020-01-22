At least nine people have died from a new coronavirus in China following an outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, and more than 470 cases have been reported globally, most of them in China where the infection has spread faster in recent days.

Explainer: What is the new coronavirus spreading in China and should Irish visitors be worried?

Global health authorities and financial markets fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese will travel domestically and overseas during the upcoming week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Known cases

China's National Health Commission has confirmed nine deaths and 440 cases by the end of January 21. Local and regional authorities on January 22 reported an additional 27 new cases.

Thailand has reported four cases, and South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States one each. All of those cases involved people who had recently been in Wuhan.

Authorities investigating origin

Chinese health authorities are still trying to determine the origin of the virus, which they say came from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says an animal appears most likely to be the primary source.

China's National health Commission Vice Minister Li Bin told reporters during a briefing on January 22 there is evidence of respiratory transmission of the virus from patient to patient.

Chinese authorities have also said 15 medical staff have been infected.

Some experts say the virus may not be as deadly as some other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people during a 2002-2003 outbreak also originating from China.

Counter-measures

There is no vaccine for the new virus, which China says is mutating. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

Chinese authorities have stepped up monitoring and disinfection efforts ahead of the Lunar New Year break that formally starts on January 24, when many of China's 1.4 billion people will travel domestically and overseas.

They have also advised people to not travel to Wuhan and also asked Wuhan residents to remain in the city.

Airport authorities in the United States as well as many Asian countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea, stepped up screening of passengers from Wuhan.

Singapore announced on January 21 it will quarantine individuals with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan within 14 days before the onset of symptoms. Taiwan's government on January 22 advised people to not visit Wuhan unless they absolutely must and suspended Wuhan tourist groups from visiting the island.

The WHO sent directives to hospitals around the world on infection prevention and control. It has also convened an emergency committee of experts on January 22 to assess whether the outbreak constitutes an international emergency.

Advice for Irish travellers

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs are advising travellers to check with their doctor wells in advance of travelling to see if you need any vaccinations for China.

The WHO and other international organisations have not advised that travellers should change their plans with regards to China.

However, while the risk of contracting the disease for travellers and foreign residents in China remains low, there is a possibility that travel could be disrupted by increased quarantine and containment measures employed by the Chinese government.

"Travellers and residents should be aware of potential delays and checks when entering or leaving China or large cities within China, and potential delays and disruption when travelling from China to other countries, particularly at airports," a spokesperson for the DFA said.

"The Embassy of Ireland will continue to monitor the situation."

The Department also strongly recommends that travellers obtain comprehensive travel insurance which will cover all overseas medical costs, including medical repatriation/evacuation, repatriation of remains and legal costs.

Public, companies react

While the WHO has yet to recommended trade or travel restrictions, some Chinese travel booking platforms and airlines have offered free cancellations for Wuhan trips.

Beyond Wuhan, some Chinese have begun cancelling other travel plans for the Lunar New Year season and avoiding public areas like cinemas and shopping centres. Companies are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid Wuhan.

Shanghai's Disneyland will waive some rescheduling fees for customers that change travel plans. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will let passengers to Wuhan change or cancel flights without charge through February 15 and permit cabin crew to wear masks on flights to the mainland.

