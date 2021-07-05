Elderly couple among dozens rescued as mudslide slams into resort in Japan

Search and rescue workers in the mudslide at Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo News

More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police were deployed to search a giant mudslide that ripped through a Japanese resort town, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing.

An elderly couple are among 19 people rescued so far. About 130 homes and other buildings were damaged in Atami, south-west of Tokyo.

“The area is still having heavy rainfall, but arduous rescue efforts will continue,” said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, warning residents to watch out for more landslides.

Troops, firefighters and other rescue workers, backed by three coastguard ships, were working to clear the mud from the streets of Atami and reach those believed to be trapped or carried away.

The rescue workers were barely visible in the rainfall and thick fog except for the their hard hats. Six military drones were being flown to help in the search.

Shizuoka governor Heita Kawakatsu said land development upstream from the affected area may have played a role in the disaster.

Citing preliminary drone examination, he said massive amounts of soil heaped up in the area were washed down, although it was not immediately known whether the development was the direct cause.

Mr Kawakatsu said he would investigate the land development. Media reports said a planned housing development had been abandoned after its operator had a financial problem.

The mudslide crashed down a hillside into rows of houses early on Saturday, following heavy rain that began several days ago.

Witnesses said they heard a giant roar and then watched helplessly as homes were swallowed up by the muddy waves.

Mariko Hattori, an interpreter who lives a short walk from where the tsunami-like torrent of mud struck, said: “The first things I noticed were lots of emergency vehicles. I didn’t know what happened at first. Then I was frightened when I saw the footage.”

The area of Atami where the mudslide struck, Izusan, is a seaside resort about 100km from Tokyo.

It is known for hot springs, a shrine and shopping streets.