A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

Earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok recovering from quake that killed 460 people

The US Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centred in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of four miles.

A reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

The national disaster agency said it was gathering information.

A magnitude 7.0 quake on August 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Press Association