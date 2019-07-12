Dozens protest in Seoul to mark 'dog meat day' in South Korea

Dozens of people opposed to the consumption of dog meat, including US actress Kim Basinger, have protested in Seoul to mark a "dog meat day" in South Korea.

About 20 others stood on the opposite side of the road calling for the legalisation of dog meat. There were no reports of violence.

Under a traditional belief, Friday is the first of three hottest days in South Korea.

Many South Koreans believe eating dog meat or chicken soups on those three days gives them strength to beat the heat.

South Korean animal rights activists hold placards during a protest against the dog meat trade in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on July 12, 2019. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Basinger said: "We have to end this cruelty on this planet."

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years.

