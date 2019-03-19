Death toll from flash floods and mudslides in eastern Indonesia rises to 89

The death toll from flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential downpours in eastern Indonesia has risen to 89, with dozens of others missing.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the worst-hit area from the flooding was Sentani subdistrict, where tons of mud, rocks and trees from a landslide on a mountain rolled down to a river that burst its banks, sweeping away residents.

He said on Tuesday that 89 bodies had been pulled from the mud and wreckage of crumpled homes and 159 people were injured.

Rescuers were searching for 74 residents reportedly missing.

Papua military spokesman Colonel Muhammad Aidi said more than 1,600 rescuers, including police and soldiers, were facing difficulties clearing huge piles of debris due to shortages of heavy equipment.

This aerial shot taken on Sunday, March 17, 2019 shows the area affected by flash floods in Sentani, Papua province, Indonesia. Flash floods and mudslides triggered by downpours tore through mountainside villages in Indonesia's easternmost province, killing dozens of people, disaster officials said. (AP Photo/Barce Rumkabu)

Cars are submerged in mud following a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

People stand as they look at damaged houses after a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

