This aerial shot taken on Sunday, March 17, 2019 shows the area affected by flash floods in Sentani, Papua province, Indonesia. Flash floods and mudslides triggered by downpours tore through mountainside villages in Indonesia's easternmost province, killing dozens of people, disaster officials said. (AP Photo/Barce Rumkabu)
People ride a motorcycle near an aircraft damaged following a flash floods in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia March 17, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained on March 18, 2019. @EVELINESS96/via REUTERS
Vehicles and pedestrians are seen in floodwaters during heavy rains in Sentani, Papua province, Indonesia early March 18, 2019, in this still image from a video. VIRGIAWAN/via REUTERS
Cars are submerged in mud following a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
Man walks near a damaged aircraft following a flash floods in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
People stand as they look at damaged houses after a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
A child is rescued by Kodam XVII/Cendrawasih soldiers in Sentani, Papua province, Indonesia March 17, 2019, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Pendam XVII & Kodam XVII Cenderawasih via REUTERS
Death toll from flash floods and mudslides in eastern Indonesia rises to 89
The death toll from flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential downpours in eastern Indonesia has risen to 89, with dozens of others missing.
The death toll from flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential downpours in eastern Indonesia has risen to 89, with dozens of others missing.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the worst-hit area from the flooding was Sentani subdistrict, where tons of mud, rocks and trees from a landslide on a mountain rolled down to a river that burst its banks, sweeping away residents.
He said on Tuesday that 89 bodies had been pulled from the mud and wreckage of crumpled homes and 159 people were injured.
Rescuers were searching for 74 residents reportedly missing.
Papua military spokesman Colonel Muhammad Aidi said more than 1,600 rescuers, including police and soldiers, were facing difficulties clearing huge piles of debris due to shortages of heavy equipment.
