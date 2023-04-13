Dancing children were among 100 killed in Myanmar air strike on village

The scene of devastation after the air strike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region’s Kanbalu Township in Myanmar. Photo: Kyunhla Activists Group via AP

Schoolchildren dancing at a village celebration are among 100 people feared killed in what could be one of the deadliest air attacks by the Myanmar military since the junta seized control two years ago.

The air force dropped multiple bombs on Pazigyi in north-west Sagaing, a region that opposes military rule, on Tuesday before an Mi-35 helicopter gunship circled and fired on those fleeing for roughly 20 minutes.

Villagers had gathered to celebrate the opening of a new administrative office, part of a network set up by the opposition National Unity Government.

Footage online shows the event ended in carnage, with dead bodies, burnt motorbikes and skeletons of destroyed buildings amid thick smoke.

Residents told the BBC it was difficult to count the bodies because they had been blown into many pieces, but reports put the death toll at about 100, including 20 to 30 children.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said he was horrified by reports of the air strike on the ceremony, which demonstrates the junta’s “blatant disregard for the related rules of international law”.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be held accountable, his spokesperson said, adding that Mr Guterres “reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country”.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told military broadcast channel Myawaddy late on Tuesday that the attack on the ceremony held by the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration, for their armed People’s Defence Force was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

“During that opening ceremony, we conducted the attack. PDF members were killed. They are the ones opposing the government of the country, the people of the country,” said Min Tun.

“According to our information, we hit the place of their weapons’ storage and that exploded and people died.”

Referring to accusations of civilian casualties, he said “some people who were forced to support them probably died as well”.

Min Tun said photos showed some of those killed were in uniform and some in civilian clothes, accusing the PDF of falsely claiming civilian deaths when their forces were killed.

Citing residents of the region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA) Burmese and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 80 and 100 people, including civilians, had been killed in the attack by the military.

According to a PDF member, about 100 bodies, including 16 children, had been cremated.

“The exact death toll is still unclear since body parts are scattered all over the place,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.

Myanmar’s lightly armed opposition fighters have no effective defences against the military’s air force.

Air strikes have become a pillar of the military’s attempts to suppress opposition since its coup in February 2021.

As more and more army road convoys are being ambushed, the junta is increasingly reliant on aerial attacks.

According to BBC analysis, there have been at least 600 since the coup, including a hit on a school that killed nine people on Monday, a strike on a monastery last month in which more than 20 died and an attack on a concert in October that killed 50.

“The Myanmar military’s attacks against innocent people are enabled by world indifference and those supplying them with weapons,” said Tom Andrews, a UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar.

Since the coup, more than 3,200 civilians have been killed and around 1.4 million have been forced from their homes.

The latest violence has sparked renewed and widespread condemnation internationally.