| 10°C Dublin

Close

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him asking young boy to suck his tongue

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (AP) Expand

Close

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (AP)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (AP)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (AP)

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has apologised after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.

A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to “apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused”.

Most Watched

Privacy