Chinese parents reunite with son abducted as child

After his 2-year-old son was kidnapped, Guo Gangtang scoured nearly all of China, traveling more than 300,000 miles by motorcycle in a decades-long hunt for his boy.

Guo, now 51, has handed out countless fliers since 1997, the South China Morning Post reported.

He flew a flag on the back of his motorcycle with his son’s picture on it. He begged for money and slept under bridges. He broke bones in traffic crashes, faced highway robbers and wore out 10 motorcycles.

Despite his efforts, months turned to years, years stretched into a decade, and that decade became two.

But he never stopped looking.

“Only on the road, I felt I am a father,” he told a newspaper in 2015. “I have no reason to stop [searching]. And it’s impossible for me to stop.”

Now, he can. Guo and his wife were finally reunited with their son, Guo Xinzhen, who’s now in his mid-20s. As cameras rolled, the long-suffering parents buried their heads into the young man’s shoulder and wailed as they saw him for the first time in 24 years.

“My baby, you came back!” his mother said, according to the Morning Post report.

Not every child does. Hundreds of thousands of children are thought to have gone missing in China over the past four decades, The Washington Post reported in 2017, when the country was slowly starting to wake up to the problem.

Since then, government officials have beefed up efforts to find victims and prosecute their abductors.

In Guo’s case, two people have been arrested and accused of abducting his son, Ministry of Public Security officials said.

Ministry officials said a woman, identified only as Tang, kidnapped the then-two-and-a-half-year-old in September 1997 while he was playing alone outside his home.

She then linked up with her boyfriend at the time, a man identified as Hu, and the couple drove him to a nearby province, where Hu allegedly sold him.

In June, police used DNA to confirm they found Guo’s son.

Officials haven’t released information about how they identified Tang (45) and Hu (56) as kidnapping suspects, or how they came to believe this was the boy snatched 24 years ago.

But the director of a 2015 film made about Guo Gangtang’s search told a newspaper the son had been living near his father’s hometown.

The family that raised him was relatively well-off and he had received a university education.

Thousands of Chinese parents experience Guo Gangtang’s agony every year – a problem that has plagued the country for decades.

There are no reliable numbers for how many children disappear in China each year, but academics estimate it could be anywhere from 20,000 to 200,000.

The roots of the abduction problem can be traced to traditional Chinese beliefs, combined with government corruption. There is demand for children in villages where there is a strong a preference for large families, especially sons.

© Washington Post