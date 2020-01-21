A CHINESE physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected.

A CHINESE physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected.

Chinese doctor investigating mysterious coronavirus outbreak says he has been infected by the virus

Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijing's Peking University First Hospital, was part of a team of experts that earlier this month visited Wuhan, where the virus emerged.

"I was diagnosed and my condition is fine," Wang told Kong's Cable TV on Tuesday, thanking people for their concern.

The death toll from the flu-like coronavirus strain, which officials have confirmed can be transmitted between humans, had climbed to six as of Tuesday, with the number of reported cases rising above 300. Fifteen medical personnel are among those infected.

Wang, who conducted research on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, said he was receiving treatment and would receive an injection soon. He did not give details on how he may have been infected.

"I don't want everyone to put too much attention on my condition," he told the channel.

Wang told state media on Jan. 10 that the outbreak appeared to be under control, with most patients showing mild symptoms and some having been discharged.

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in coming days.

"More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic. So far in China, the virus has mostly been concentrated in Wuhan city, where it is thought to have emerged from a seafood market, although isolated cases have also been reported in Shanghai and Beijing.

Asked by Reuters about the reason for the expected new cases, Jasarevic said that they would appear as China steps up monitoring. "If you increase surveillance and testing you are likely to get new numbers," he added.

All international cases are thought to be linked to the original outbreak cluster in Wuhan. The WHO does not advise travel restrictions at this time. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Cawthorne)

Reuters