Chinese astronauts fly to rival space station

Chinese astronauts were set to blast off early this morning to become the first to set foot on Beijing’s rival to the International Space Station.

It marked an escalation of China’s challenge to US domination in space. Three astronauts – or yuhangyuan – were expected to be launched on the Shenzhou-12 this morning from the Gobi desert. They are part of an ambitious mission to complete construction of the space station by 2022, forming the third of 11 expected trips.

China’s pursuit of an orbiting human outpost has been fuelled by a US ban on its astronauts visiting the International Space Station. Under US law, Nasa cannot co-operate with China, meaning none of the 240 men and women of various nationalities who have been to the ISS was Chinese.

The ISS, which is a collaboration between the US, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan, is due for retirement after 2024, although it could remain in use beyond 2028.

China’s new Tiangong space station, with a lifespan of up to 15 years, is expected to outlast it.

That means in the 2030s China may be the only operator of a space station.

Russia has increasingly been co-operating with China on space missions amid deteriorating political relations with the US.

China and Russia are partnering on a mission, planned for 2024, to find ice on an asteroid. They are also co-operating on attempts to build a research base at the lunar south pole by the end of the decade.

Ji Qiming, assistant director of the China Manned Space Agency, said it was his country’s “unremitting dream” to become a powerful space nation.

But he said exploring the universe was the “shared cause of all mankind” and astronauts from other countries may be invited aboard the Tiangong, which translates as “Heavenly Palace”.

He said: “I believe that, in the near future, when the Chinese space station is complete, we will see Chinese and foreign astronauts taking on joint missions to the Chinese space station.”

The three Chinese astronauts will stay on board for three months.

On board they will have a choice of 120 different types of food, and “space treadmills” that counter the effects of weightlessness.

Each astronaut will have their own living area and there will be a shared bathroom, dining area and communication centre.

