China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, warns Xi Jinping in key speech

Attendants serve tea for delegates at the national congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Chinese president Xi Jinping says China will not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.

Mr Xi claimed it was up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing more than 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

He said China must also ensure Hong Kong was ruled by patriots, adding that China would support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.

The “one country, two systems” regime is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in the long run, Mr Xi said at the twice-a-decade Communist Party conference, where he is expected to be confirmed for a third five-year term as the country’s leader.

Many of his policies are also expected to continue, including his government’s intolerance of criticism and the stern zero-Covid policy, which he defended, saying it “put people and their lives above all else”.

While critics have pointed out that the hardline policy has taken a toll on the country’s real-estate sector and the tourism industry, he said it “achieved significant positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development”.

Mr Xi also called for faster military development as he announced there would be no change in his strained foreign policies with the US.

“We will work faster to modernise military theory, personnel and weapons. We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities,” he said.

At the congress, he spoke of the achievements of the last five years, praising the Communist Party’s achievements in eradicating poverty, its health and social welfare systems, and in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said his party would work hard to meet its goals to rebuild China.

“The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an irreversible, historical course,” he said.

In his two-hour speech, he reiterated support for the private sector, urging the party to build a “high-level socialist market economic system”.

“The next five years will be crucial,” Mr Xi said in the televised speech that comes as China’s economy is

going through a slump with growing tension with the US, Japan and India.

Beijing also has ongoing feuds with its Asian neighbours over claims to the South China and East China Seas and a section of the Himalayas. In response, the US, Japan, Australia and India have formed a strategic group called the Quad.

In the run-up to the congress in Beijing, the Chinese government also ramped up security measures, increasing public surveillance and censorship of media and the internet.

Last week, social media posts of rare protest banners, mounted from a bridge in Beijing criticising the Xi government, were removed, and accounts of those who forwarded them on social media app WeChat were shut down.

In the lead-up to the communist party congress, steel mills in the nearby Hebei province were also instructed to slow down operations to improve air quality, Al Jazeera reported.

The president was also reportedly joined by his Communist Party predecessors, including previous party leader Hu Jintao, former premier Wen Jiabao and Song Ping, a 105-year-old party veteran.

Analysts see the presence of other party leaders at the event as an indication Mr Xi does not face any serious opposition. This is despite his government facing criticism over human rights abuses and the mass detention of its mostly Muslim ethnic groups as well as the jailing of critics.

While the proceedings of the congress are shrouded in secrecy as with most Chinese political events, the event is expected to produce a new set of leaders who would be handpicked by Mr Xi.

Taiwan reacted shortly after the speech, saying it would not back down on its sovereignty and that the self-ruled island would not compromise on its freedom and democracy. (© The Independent, London, 2022)