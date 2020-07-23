China warns of 'firm countermeasures' as US orders it to close Texas consulate

America has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston "to protect US intellectual property" and Americans' private information.

China strongly condemned the move, the latest in a series of steps by the Trump administration as it ratchets up pressure on the world's second-largest economy over trade, technology, human rights and security.

In Houston, firefighters responded to reports of papers being burned on the consulate grounds on Tuesday night but were barred from entry, according to news reports.

The US, in a brief statement, did not provide any details on why the consulate in Texas was targeted.

"The United States will not tolerate (China's) violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated (its) unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs and other egregious behaviour," said the statement, which was attributed to State Department spokesman ­Morgan Ortagus. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration is ­taking action to halt long-running intellectual property theft, ­noting indictments announced on Tuesday against two Chinese individuals accused of hacking.

"President (Donald) Trump has said, 'Enough, we're not going to allow this to continue to happen,'" he said.

The US has also decided not to reopen its consulate in the city of Wuhan, which was closed in January at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China. A US official, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of ­anonymity, said the closure of the Wuhan ­consulate might mitigate ­China's response to the ­Houston shutdown.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called it "an outrageous and unjustified move that will ­sabotage relations between the two countries".

"The unilateral closure of China's consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China," he said, and warned of firm countermeasures if the decision stands.

Mr Wang accused the US of opening Chinese diplomatic pouches without permission multiple times, confiscating Chinese items for official use and imposing restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the US last October and again in June. He also claimed that American diplomats in China engage in infiltration activities.

Mr Trump, his re-election prospects damaged by the coronavirus outbreak, has blamed China repeatedly for the pandemic. Almost every day brings a fresh US action against what Trump has called the rising Asian superpower's exploitation of America.

