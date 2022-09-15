China unlikely to offer Moscow military support in Ukraine war at its own expense

VLADIMIR PUTIN is unlikely to gain desperately needed military support from Xi Jinping today when the leaders of Russia and China meet for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

The two presidents will gather at a summit of Asia’s leaders for a rare face-to-face meeting, just as Mr Putin’s forces suffer staggering losses in Ukraine. But analysts say the meeting will not see Mr Xi, who is making his first trip out of China since the pandemic began, agree to send weapons to its increasingly desperate ally.

The ancient Silk Road desert city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan was this week ordered into a security lockdown for the summit of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), referred to as the “Dictators’ Club” because of the lack of democratic members.

Schools and public buildings are being closed for three days, the airport was shut and only a select few were allowed to travel into the city by train.

All cars except vehicles with SCO permits have been barred from the roads, leaving the city like a ghost town.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi last saw each other a few weeks before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, when both pledged a friendship with “no limits”.

But the direction of the war in Ukraine has shown that the Kremlin overestimated Beijing’s support for Moscow – and while the SCO could, in theory, counter Nato, it lacks strong security guarantees and is often dismissed as largely irrelevant.

“The Russians are now fully aware that a friendship with no limits, as has been proclaimed, is really a friendship without benefits,” Mark Galeotti, an author on Russia and director of the Mayak Intelligence consultancy, told The Daily Telegraph. “The Chinese are not going to do anything to help the Russians at their own expense.”

China did not explicitly back Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but instead used it as a chance to criticise the West for unleashing an economic war.

Beijing made it clear from the start that any material support for the war effort was completely off limits, and this is unlikely to have changed. If anything, China may be more reluctant than ever to lend a hand.

The shock of economic pain inflicted by Western sanctions on Russia – from severing transport links to switching off Visa and MasterCard – stands as a cautionary tale for Beijing.

Chinese companies have been treating Russia as a toxic destination for business, wary of being penalised for skirting the sanctions.

A Kremlin aide said earlier this week that China “clearly understands the reasons that forced Russia to launch its special military operation”.

But, in reality, the disastrous war in Ukraine risks turning Russia into China’s junior partner in Central Asia. It has already triggered concerns that Moscow will soon have no resources to comply with its peacekeeping commitments in Armenia or Central Asian nations where it has military bases.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India’s Narendra Modi will also be at the conference.

For Mr Putin, the summit is a chance to show Russia is not alone in what he is increasingly describing as Moscow’s existential battle with the West.

“Putin will want to try to get anything that looks like an appearance that other countries are supportive,” Mr Galeotti said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]