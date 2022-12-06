China to further ease Covid-19 curbs as leaders soften tone on dangers of virus amid social unrest

China is set to announce a further easing of some of the world’s toughest Covid curbs as early as tomorrow, sources said, as investors cheered the prospect of a policy shift that follows widespread protests and mounting economic damage.

Three years into the pandemic, China’s zero-tolerance measures, from shut borders to frequent lockdowns, contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus.

The strict approach has battered the world’s second largest economy, put mental strain on hundreds of millions of people and last month prompted the biggest show of public dissent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

Although last month’s protests largely subsided amid a heavy police presence across major cities, regional authorities have since cut back on lockdowns, quarantine rules and testing requirements to varying degrees.

Top officials have also softened their tone on the dangers posed by the virus.

The financial hub of Shanghai announced yesterday that it would remove Covid testing requirements for people to enter most public places from today. And a new set of nationwide rules is due to be announced soon, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, paving the way for more coordinated easing.

Beijing is also weighing whether to scale down its management of the virus to reflect the less serious threat it poses as early as January, the sources added.

More broadly, analysts now predict China may drop border controls and reopen the economy sooner than expected next year, with some seeing it fully open in spring.

“Though we are hopeful too, we caution that the road to reopening may be gradual, painful and bumpy,” wrote Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu in a research note yesterday, adding that China did not appear to be well prepared for a massive wave of infections.

As infections rise, putting pressure on China’s medical infrastructure, mild and asymptomatic cases should quarantine at home, Feng Zijian, former deputy head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Paper. Those who have not completed their basic immunisation or obtained their booster shots should do so as soon as possible, especially the elderly and vulnerable, Mr Feng told the Shanghai government-backed news outlet in an interview.

But the patchy loosening over the past week has left some in China scared of being caught on the wrong side of fast-changing rules.

Yin, who lives in a small city near Beijing, said her in-laws had come down with a fever and she had a sore throat but they did not want to be tested for fear of being thrown into government quarantine. “All we want is to recover at home,” she told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In another hopeful sign, a source at Apple supplier Foxconn told Reuters the firm expected its Covid-hit Zhengzhou plant – the world’s biggest iPhone factory – to resume full production this month or early next.