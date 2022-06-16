China sent false Covid alerts to prevent protesters from travelling

Workers install barricades to seal off a residential building under lockdown in Beijing. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China has been accused of sending false Covid infection alerts to protesters to ban them from demonstrations, raising fears that Beijing is using quarantine rules to control its population.

After four banks in the central province of Henan blocked access to at least £147m (€171m) of deposits in April, thousands of clients started travelling to the provincial capital of Zhengzhou to attempt to withdraw their money and in some cases hold protests.

But in recent days, travellers found their health code apps – which China uses to track Covid infections and restrict people’s movements – turned red as soon as they entered Zhengzhou or after informing their local authorities they intended to travel to the city.

Health code apps usually turn red if a person has tested positive for Covid or is believed to have been infected.

People cannot access public transportation, enter shopping malls or restaurants or travel between cities unless their health code apps are green.

Rights groups have warned that China could use its vast Covid infrastructure to attempt to stifle dissent by blocking freedom of movement.

More than a dozen clients at rural banks in Henan, including New Oriental Country Bank of Kaifeng, Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank and Shangcai Huimin County Bank, have told Chinese publication Sixth Tone their health apps turned red as soon as they scanned QR codes at railway stations, hotels and other venues in Zhengzhou, which alerted police.

“We have reasonable and legitimate claims, but they used the red code as a reason to restrict us,” Wang Jin from Hebei province, near Beijing, told Sixth Tone.

“[Police] said our health codes will turn green when we leave, and until then we need to stay at the police station.”

China’s banking and insurance regulator has ordered an investigation into the four banks.

The move has raised concerns that the health apps are being abused by authorities under China’s draconian Covid rules.

Hu Xijin, a popular Chinese commentator and former newspaper editor, wrote on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, that “health codes” should “only be used purely for pandemic prevention purposes”.

“If any area uses health codes to restrict people’s movements for other purposes, this is clearly a breach of pandemic prevention laws... and damages the support of the people for our fight against the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, images have emerged of Chinese officials wearing hazmat suits boarding a train from Shanghai to Beijing and ordering everyone to quarantine as one person’s app turned red.

In the latest example of ultra-strict Covid restrictions, an official was filmed shouting at a carriage full of people through a megaphone, demanding that they get off the train and take a test for Covid, after one traveller was confirmed to have tested positive. State media later reported that travellers from that train were placed into quarantine.

Meanwhile, Hao Jianjun, the mayor of Dandong, near the border with North Korea, issued a rare public apology for his government’s heavy-handed Covid response. Mr Jianjun said government work and basic services had been “unsatisfactory”.

Dandong, which has a population of 2.4 million, has had some of China’s strictest lockdowns, including recommending that residents close their windows to prevent the virus spreading from North Korea. (© Telegraph media Group Ltd 2022)

