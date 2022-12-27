| 2.8°C Dublin

China sends 71 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone in largest incursion yet

China&rsquo;s military sent 71 planes, including J16 fighter jets, toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force. Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Defence/AP Expand

China&rsquo;s military sent 71 planes, including J16 fighter jets, toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force. Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Defence/AP

Yimou Lee

Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said yesterday , the largest reported incursion to date.

Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a report, as Beijing continues military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.

