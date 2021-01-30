China rejects Hongkongers’ UK passports as proof of identity

China could strip Hong Kong residents of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK.

Experts warned of the possible threat after Beijing announced it would “no longer recognise” the British National (Overseas) passport (BNO) for Hongkongers.

The move came yesterday, two days before a visa scheme opens allowing holders of the BNO to move to Britain. It is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in five years.

Beijing’s foreign ministry has said it will no longer recognise the “so-called BNO passport... and reserves the right to take further actions”.

One BNO-eligible resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s only a travel document but now the non-recognition of BNO reflects a greater picture: China is an autocratic country.”

“Beijing may have further retaliations in mind, such as forcing people who hold a BNO passport to choose between keeping that, or losing the right to vote and other citizenship rights in Hong Kong,” said Professor Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London.

“It would mean Hongkongers would have to officially renounce their right to a BNO passport, or their political rights will be affected.”

Democratic rights in Hong Kong have already been significantly curtailed in the last year, with election candidates disqualified under the draconian new national security law and opposition activists jailed.

Around 2.9 million of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million population are eligible for BNO passports.

Applications for BNO passports have risen more than 300pc since the national security law was imposed. Technically, Beijing has no way of knowing who holds or has applied for one. But it could ask people if they have a BNO document when they sign official declarations. If they were found to have lied, they could be liable to prosecution.

Charles Parton, a China expert with the Royal United Services Institute think tank, added it was possible Beijing could acquire databases of holders illegally. “People may say the records are safe, but nobody should assume China can’t hack into official databases,” he said.

Under the new scheme, those with a BNO and their dependants will be able to live and work in the UK. After five years they can apply for citizenship.

Prof Tsang said there might be a limit on how drastic any sanctions against BNO holders might be. “They might be happy for the dissidents to go, but no government that wants stability will want to lose half Hong Kong’s population in a very short time,” he said.

Under the new rules, BNO passports can no longer be used for immigration clearance in Hong Kong, or as any proof of identity. Airlines will also be expected to require Hong Kong residents to regard only Hong Kong passports or ID cards as valid travel documents.

A British foreign office spokesman said it was “disappointed but not surprised” by the Chinese move.

