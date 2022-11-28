| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

China protests highlight Xi’s Covid policy dilemma - to walk it back or not

People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of Covid restrictions in Beijing, China. Reuters Expand

Close

People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of Covid restrictions in Beijing, China. Reuters

People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of Covid restrictions in Beijing, China. Reuters

People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of Covid restrictions in Beijing, China. Reuters

Yew Lun Tian

The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China are a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts have said.

Not since the protests of Tiananmen Square in 1989 have so many Chinese risked arrest and other repercussions to take to the streets over a single issue.

Most Watched

Privacy