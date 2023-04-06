China must be kept in loop to end Ukraine war, says Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron visits the expo of the Red Brick Art Museum with French culture minister Rima Abdul Malak and Chinese artists in Beijing. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron takes pictures with attendees at the Red Brick Museum in Beijing. Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Europe must not “separate” from China, Emmanuel Macron warned yesterday as he landed in Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping on trade, diplomacy and the conflict in Ukraine.

The French president made the comments on the trip to China alongside Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, who last week said Europe must “de-risk” ties with Beijing, notably by limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology.

Mr Macron said: “We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China.”

He added that France would “commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China”.

Mr Macron said: “We hear increasingly loud voices expressing a strong concern about the future of relations between the West and China that in some form lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of mounting tensions.”

He said the process of de-risking the Sino-Franco relationship did not mean halting all business with China, as the interests of France were to keep the world “multipolar”.

“Strategic autonomy does not mean autarchy,” he added.

The trip is set to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine, with an official from Mr Macron’s office telling reporters he would seek to stand firm in talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Mr Macron made it clear that while China could play a “major role” in finding a path to peace, Europe could not accept it offering Russia military aid.

Asked about Western concerns Beijing might be considering sending arms to Moscow, Mr Macron said any nation that did so would be complicit in a breach of international law.

“China’s interest isn’t to have a lasting war,” Mr Macron said.

He said that Europe had “decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim”.

Mr Macron also mentioned Vladimir Putin’s plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which China opposes. “Territorial integrity, the sovereignty of nations” is part of the Charter of the United Nations, which China affirmed, he said.

Defending those principles “means moving forward together and trying to find a path for peace”, he added.

Europe’s relations with China have soured in recent years first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia over its invasion.​

In a break from embarrassing pension protests at home, Mr Macron traveled with a 50-strong business delegation, including Airbus, which is negotiating a big plane order, luxury giant LVMH and nuclear energy producer EDF.

However, some analysts said ostentatious deal-signing would appear opportunistic at a time of growing distrust of China in the United States and its allies over issues ranging from Taiwan to Beijing’s use of sensitive technologies.

“It’s not the time to announce business deals or big new investments,” said Noah Barkin, an analyst with Rhodium Group. “It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and send the message that France is not on board with the US approach.”

Both Mr Macron and Ms von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least deter Beijing from directly supporting its big power ally in the conflict.

China earlier this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a ceasefire.

But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China’s refusal to condemn Russia, and the US and Nato then said China was considering sending arms to Russia, which Beijing has denied.

Suspicion of Chinese motives only deepened after Mr Xi flew to Moscow for hours of closed-door meetings with Putin last month.

Mr Macron said it was imperative Russia not be allowed to have an exclusive dialogue with China and that Beijing could help in brokering an end to the conflict in Ukraine. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)