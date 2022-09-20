China monkeypox alert: ‘Don’t touch foreigners’

China’s citizens have been told not to touch foreigners after it recorded its first case of monkeypox.

The Chinese national had travelled to Berlin and Spain before entering China, according to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

China’s chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said: “To prevent monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that you do not have skin-to-skin contact with foreigners.” The comments, which do not appear to be founded on scientific evidence, were dismissed online as racist.

The man with monkeypox had been “immediately isolated” upon entering the south-western city of Chongqing. “There are no traces of social transmission, and the risk of transmission is low,” local health officials had said.

The World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global health emergency in July. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022) ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

