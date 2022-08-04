China flexes military muscle as departing Nancy Pelosi vows US will not abandon Taiwan’s ‘security’

Before US House speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan yesterday, she told the country’s leaders that she and other members of Congress in the US will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains iron-clad.”

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced multiple military exercises around the island, parts of which will enter Taiwanese waters, and issued a series of harsh statements after the delegation touched down on Tuesday night in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.

Taiwan decried the planned actions. “Such an act equals to sealing off Taiwan by air and sea, such an act covers our country’s territory and territorial waters, and severely violates our country’s territorial sovereignty,” Captain Jian-chang Yu said at a briefing by Taiwan’s National Defence Ministry.

Pro-China supporters step on a picture of Nancy Pelosi during a protest outside the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong

Pro-China supporters step on a picture of Nancy Pelosi during a protest outside the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong

The Chinese military exercises, including live fire, are to start today and are to be the largest aimed at Taiwan since 1995, when China fired missiles in a large-scale exercise to show its displeasure at a visit by then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui to the US.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency announced the military actions on Tuesday night, along with a map outlining six different areas around Taiwan. Arthur Zhin-Sheng Wang, a defence studies expert at Taiwan’s Central Police University, said three of the areas infringe on Taiwanese waters.

Using live fire in a country’s territorial airspace or waters is risky, said Mr Wang, adding that “according to international rules of engagement, this can possibly be seen as an act of war.”

Ms Pelosi’s trip has heightened US-China tensions more than visits by other members of Congress because of her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives. She is the first speaker of the House to visit Taiwan in 25 years, since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Taiwanese president Tsai responded yesterday to Beijing’s military intimidation.

“Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down,” she said at her meeting with Ms Pelosi. “We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defence for democracy.”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

Ms Tsai, thanking Ms Pelosi for her decades of support for Taiwan, presented her with a civilian honour, the Order of the Propitious Clouds.

China’s response has been loud and varied. Shortly after Ms Pelosi landed, China announced live-fire drills that reportedly started that night, as well as the four-day exercises starting from today.

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force also flew a contingent of 21 war planes on Tuesday night, including fighter jets, toward Taiwan.

Chinese vice foreign minister Xie Feng also summoned the US ambassador in Beijing, Nicholas Burns, to convey the country’s protests the same night.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV published images of PLA drills and video yesterday, although it was unclear where they were being conducted.

Ms Pelosi addressed Beijing’s threats yesterday morning, saying she hopes it’s clear that while China has prevented Taiwan from attending certain international meetings, “that they understand they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan as a show of friendship and of support”.

Ms Pelosi noted that support for Taiwan is bipartisan in Congress and praised the island’s democracy. She stopped short of saying that the US would defend Taiwan militarily, emphasising that Congress is “committed to the security of Taiwan, in order to have Taiwan be able to most effectively defend themselves”.