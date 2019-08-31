China blocks Lam peace plan

China blocked a request by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam to drop the contentious extradition bill that has fuelled protests and the political crisis in the former British colony, it has been claimed.

China blocked a request by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam to drop the contentious extradition bill that has fuelled protests and the political crisis in the former British colony, it has been claimed.

Ms Lam submitted a report to Beijing that assessed protesters' five key demands.

However, the Chinese central government rejected her proposal to withdraw the bill and ordered her not to yield to any of the protesters' other demands at that time, three individuals with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

China's role in directing how Hong Kong handles the protests has been widely assumed, supported by stern statements in state media about the country's sovereignty and protesters' "radical" goals.

Beijing's rebuff of Ms Lam's proposal for how to resolve the crisis, detailed for the first time, represents concrete evidence of the extent to which China is controlling the Hong Kong government's response to the unrest.

The Chinese central government has condemned the protests and accused foreign powers of fuelling unrest. The foreign ministry has repeatedly warned other nations against interference, reiterating that it is an "internal affair".

Ms Lam's report on the tumult was made before an August 7 meeting in Shenzhen about the crisis led by senior Chinese officials. The report examined the feasibility of the five demands of the protesters, analysing how conceding to some of these might quieten things down.

In addition to the withdrawal of the extradition bill, the other demands analysed in the report were: an independent inquiry into the protests; fully democratic elections; dropping of the term "riot" in describing protests; and dropping charges against those arrested so far.

The withdrawal of the bill and an independent inquiry were seen to be the most feasible politically, according to a senior government official in the city's administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the move was envisioned as helping pacify some of the more moderate protesters angered by Ms Lam's silence.

The extradition bill is one of the key issues that has helped drive the protests, which have drawn millions of people on to the streets. Ms Lam has said the bill is "dead", but has refused to say explicitly that it has been "withdrawn".

Beijing told her not to withdraw the bill or to launch an inquiry into the tumult, including allegations of excessive police force.

Another of the three individuals, who has close ties with senior officials in Hong Kong and also declined to be identified, confirmed the city government had submitted the report.

"They said no," to all five demands, said the source. "The situation is far more complicated than most people realise."

The third individual, a senior Chinese official, said the Hong Kong government had submitted the report to the Central Co-ordination Group for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, a high-level authority led by Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng, and President Xi Jinping was aware of it.

The official confirmed Beijing had rejected giving in to any of the protesters' demands and wanted Ms Lam's administration to take more initiative.

Ms Lam's office said yesterday her government had made efforts to address protesters' concerns, but did not comment directly on whether it had made such a proposal to Beijing, or received instructions.

Ip Kwok-him, a senior pro-Beijing politician, said: "If the central government won't allow something, you can't do it."

Another senior businessman who has met Ms Lam recently said "her hands are tied" and Beijing wouldn't let her withdraw the bill.

Yesterday, Joshua Wong, a prominent democracy activist, was arrested, according to his political party Demosisto.

Irish Independent