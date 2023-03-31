China behind bomb threats to silence critics abroad, say targets

Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Noel Celis

False bomb threats made at leading hotels and embassies in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia appear to be part of a harassment campaign against critics of the Chinese government, according to an investigation.

More than a dozen threats have falsely implicated Su Yutong, the German-based Chinese journalist, as well as activists Bob Fu, who lives in the US, and Wang Jingyu in the Netherlands, the Axios news outlet reported.

It said that since October last year anonymous perpetrators booked and paid for dozens of expensive rooms at luxury hotels in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Turkey, Hong Kong, the US and Macau in China, using their targets’ personal information without their knowledge.

The perpetrators then made at least 14 bomb threats to hotels, falsely claiming to be Ms Su, Mr Bob or Mr Wang, according to interviews with the victims, hotel staff and police statements.

The identity of those responsible has not been confirmed. However, the victims, all known to be outspoken about the suppression of human rights in China, believe the intimidation tactics are backed by the Chinese government.

Analysts have warned the regime is finding increasingly extreme ways to try to silence dissidents abroad.

The threats led to police investigations and even the brief detention of one of the activists, although none are suspected of any wrongdoing.

Law enforcement agencies in the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Macau and Hong Kong are investigating.

Ms Su has lived in Germany since 2010 after escaping China, where she was put under house arrest for distributing a banned book about Li Peng, the former Chinese premier.

Her name was recently used to book a room and make a false bomb threat at a hotel in Istanbul. She said it was part of a long-running campaign of repression, where she has also been targeted with fake escort ads that led men to her home “looking for sex”.

