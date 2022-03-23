Children among the dead as at least eight killed in ‘revenge’ arson attacks following politician’s murder

At least eight people have been burned to death in alleged “revenge” arson attacks in West Bengal, eastern India, following the murder of a village leader.

More than seven houses were set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district’s Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.

Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.

Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women.

Eleven people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

“An hour after the news of the murder of TMC leader Bahadur Sheikh last night, seven to eight nearby houses were set on fire,” said Manoj Malviya, the director-general of police. He added that two police officials who were in charge of the region have been suspended.

Sheikh (38) was standing near a crossroads when four bike-borne assailants hurled crude bombs at him.

He was taken to a local government hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.