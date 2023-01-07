| 7.5°C Dublin

‘Cannabis is like gold’: Thailand’s dash for hash — and what Ireland can learn from it

The drug has been touted as a cash crop for Irish farmers and a potential draw for tourists, but the experience of the ‘Asian Amsterdam’ after its chaotic decriminalisation last year shows that it’s not all high times

High life: People smoke marijuana during a new cannabis festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
A Thai cannabis vendor on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a well-known backpacker tourist area. Photo by Paul Lakatos via Getty
Bangkok-based entrepreneur and cannabis activist Kitty Chopaka
Whiskey entrepreneur John Teeling, who has spent years extensively researching the potential of the Irish cannabis industry

High life: People smoke marijuana during a new cannabis festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

High life: People smoke marijuana during a new cannabis festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

A Thai cannabis vendor on Bangkok&rsquo;s Khao San Road, a well-known backpacker tourist area. Photo by Paul Lakatos via Getty

A Thai cannabis vendor on Bangkok’s Khao San Road, a well-known backpacker tourist area. Photo by Paul Lakatos via Getty

Bangkok-based entrepreneur and cannabis activist Kitty Chopaka

Bangkok-based entrepreneur and cannabis activist Kitty Chopaka

Whiskey entrepreneur John Teeling, who has spent years extensively researching the potential of the Irish cannabis industry

Whiskey entrepreneur John Teeling, who has spent years extensively researching the potential of the Irish cannabis industry

High life: People smoke marijuana during a new cannabis festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Katie Byrne Email

It’s Friday night on the Khaosan Road, Bangkok, and the bars on the famous backpacker street are heaving with tourists. A mostly younger crowd lets loose with bucket cocktails and nitrous oxide balloons, but this isn’t quite the same street as it was last year.

Among the throng of street vendors selling ankle bracelets, mango sticky rice and elephant-emblazoned linen trousers, an older man with a white beard is rolling cannabis joints on a small silver tray. He can prepare one a minute, which he sells for 100 baht (€2.70) each.

