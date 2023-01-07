‘Cannabis is like gold’: Thailand’s dash for hash — and what Ireland can learn from it

It’s Friday night on the Khaosan Road, Bangkok, and the bars on the famous backpacker street are heaving with tourists. A mostly younger crowd lets loose with bucket cocktails and nitrous oxide balloons, but this isn’t quite the same street as it was last year.

Among the throng of street vendors selling ankle bracelets, mango sticky rice and elephant-emblazoned linen trousers, an older man with a white beard is rolling cannabis joints on a small silver tray. He can prepare one a minute, which he sells for 100 baht (€2.70) each.

Further up the street, the recently built Plantopia mall is dedicated to the sale of cannabis, with over a dozen slick boutiques hawking weed strains, pipes and paraphernalia and ‘Let the good times roll’ T-shirts.

Upstairs, beyond the smoking room, the women’s toilet is decorated with pink neon novelty signs. One of the cubicles is a designated Vomiting Room, with a handy graphic of a stickman praying to the porcelain gods for those who can’t read English or Thai.

Island-hoppers are enjoying the high times too. Some 750km away, in the upmarket Fisherman’s Village area of Bophut, Koh Samui, about half a dozen cannabis dispensaries and kiosks have popped up along the promenade. Shop assistants greet customers with glazed eyes and lazy smiles before introducing them to vast arrays of green bud-filled glass jars with names like Lemon Runtz and OG Kush.

Halfway down the street, an ice-cream kiosk doubles as a cannabis dispensary. “The ice cream doesn’t contain cannabis,” says a sign. At the other end of the promenade, the plush Anantara Resort hotel offers spa treatments using cannabis-infused oils and herbal compresses.

Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis on June 9 last year and, almost overnight, a domestic cannabis industry transformed the streetscapes of its cities, towns and islands. Cannabis flower and pre-rolled joints can be bought in markets, bars and hostels — and even in Koh Samui’s immigration office.

Irish business-owners are getting in on the act too. Several Irish bars have introduced weed dispensaries. The owners declined to comment when contacted by the Independent. As a country that depends on international tourism, Thailand was devastated by the Covid pandemic. Now, as tourists filter back, they’re discovering a burgeoning green economy.

“As everyone knows, for the longest time, Thailand has been very strict on drugs,” says Donegal-born content creator Travis Leon, who has lived in Bangkok for nearly two years.

“Even being caught in possession of marijuana could land you in prison, if you were unlucky. Then, one day, completely out of the blue, it was just legal. And within days there were shops popping up, and the things that popped up the fastest were these little street vendors, kind of like coffee vans… I think it caught everyone off-guard just how fast it happened.”

Yet the legislation was, and still is, mired in uncertainty. Thailand legalised medical cannabis in 2019. Two years later, in February 2021, public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul removed cannabis and hemp from the country’s list of banned narcotics, effective 120 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette newspaper.

A Thai cannabis vendor on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a well-known backpacker tourist area. Photo by Paul Lakatos via Getty

A Thai cannabis vendor on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a well-known backpacker tourist area. Photo by Paul Lakatos via Getty

“We should know how to use cannabis,” Anutin said at the time. “If we have the right awareness, cannabis is like gold, something valuable, and should be promoted.”

Meanwhile, budding cannabis entrepreneurs were counting down the days. Kitty Chopaka, a long-time cannabis activist, opened a shop in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road two days after the drug was decriminalised.

“There was a period of 120 days when [the government] could have issued something, anything to control it,” she says. “They didn’t.”

Cannabis was designated a ‘controlled herb’ with very little regulation on June 9, but days later, under pressure from the opposition party and the Forensic Physicians’ Association of Thailand, rules were tightened.

The sale of cannabis flower to anyone pregnant or breastfeeding, students and those aged under 20 is restricted. Advertising is prohibited and cannabis should not be sold in vending machines, public parks, places of worship or hotels. Under the Public Health Act, the penalty for smoking cannabis in public includes up to three months in jail and a $800 fine.

Food and beverage products containing more than 0.2pc tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, are still on the banned list, although we found many dispensaries selling edible products containing at least five times the recommended amount.

“I think, personally, there is a misapprehension between legalisation and decriminalisation,” says Dr Paul Crosio, a Bangkok-based cannabis lawyer with Silk Legal. “People think cannabis is legal. It’s not legal. It’s decriminalised. The second thing is that people are not following the law or the law is not being enforced.”

Bangkok-based entrepreneur and cannabis activist Kitty Chopaka

Bangkok-based entrepreneur and cannabis activist Kitty Chopaka

For now at least, tourists and locals can buy cannabis from Thai dispensaries without sharing personal information. Cannabis growers are required to register their plantation on the government app PlookGanja, but Crosio says many are choosing not to comply.

The importation of cannabis and hemp seeds is legal, but Crosio says many cannabis businesses are illegally importing ready-to-sell cannabis flower.

“As much as 60pc of dispensaries are illegally importing cannabis — and it’s nothing more than trafficking,” he says. “People are putting it into their bag and carrying it in. That’s the problem.

“The second problem is that the act always specified that the product being cannabis, whether it be recreational cannabis, CBD or hemp, would be limited to [Thai-grown product] for the first five years after the act was put in place. That’s obviously not the case.”

Chopaka, who only sells cannabis and cannabis products produced by Thai farmers, has raised the flag on the amount of imported cannabis being sold. She is concerned about the market being flooded with what she describes as “leftover, discarded, crappy weed from the US and Canada” as well as Thai farmers being undercut by established international players.

To mark decriminalisation and a new law allowing households to grow up to six cannabis plants, public health minister Anutin announced that he was going to give out a million free cannabis plants. The story made global headlines but Chopaka says the initiative “failed miserably”. She recalls visiting one of the households in Buriram that was given several free plants. “I said, ‘I’m here to look at the weed project’, and she was like, ‘Ah, they all died’.”

It was a clever PR move, Chopaka concludes, but it wasn’t thought-through. “It made for pretty pictures but there was no education. And growing cannabis in itself is not an easy feat.”

Professor Mark Ritchie, executive director of the International Sustainable Development Studies Institute in Chiang Mai, can remember the day Anutin made the announcement. “The local plant market was a bit of a madhouse… Everybody was selling little cannabis plants because they thought, ‘We’ll get rich right away’.”

But cashing in on the green rush runs counter to what Ritchie is teaching at the institute, where students take in hands-on courses to learn about sustainable cannabis production.

“The process is not as easy as everybody outside of agriculture might think. The real concern is how much of the benefit is actually going to the farmer,” says the educator, who has lived in Thailand for the last 25 years. “I have friends who’ve grown it for a long time because they’re farmers. And everybody in the village might grow some for household use, and traditional healers would use it.”

So what does this mean for Ireland, where supporters of legalised recreational cannabis often present cultivation as an economic opportunity for farmers? If recreational cannabis were legalised, would international cannabis corporates undercut local farmers? More to the point, does Ireland even have the correct conditions for cultivation?

For whiskey entrepreneur John Teeling, who has spent years extensively researching the potential of the Irish cannabis industry, the answer is no. “I don’t think Ireland is suitable to grow high-THC cannabis,” he says. “I’m not at all convinced based on what we looked at.

“I’m aware of one Irish-American company that has 30,000 acres of a particular plant which gives a high-THC cannabis… There is nobody in this country who is going to have that kind of scale. And even if the idea here is that you went for a growhouse to grow internally — and I think that’s a possibility — it uses quite a lot of electricity.”

The Irish hemp industry is in its infancy and, despite regulatory minefields and international competition, the homegrown cannabidiol (CBD) market is slowly gaining ground.

Prescribed medical cannabis became available in 2021 but Teeling says Irish doctors are still taking a conservative approach.

In November last year, the Oireachtas Justice Committee called for the expansion of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme, the decriminalisation of cannabis for personal use and cultivation of cannabis at a “modest, non-profit level”.

These steps would bring Ireland in line with Malta, which in December 2021 became the first country in Europe to legalise the cultivation of cannabis (no more than four plants per household) and personal use (up to seven grams) of cannabis. Poised to make an early move, several Canadian companies have already established operations on the island.

Whiskey entrepreneur John Teeling, who has spent years extensively researching the potential of the Irish cannabis industry

Twitter

Email

Whiskey entrepreneur John Teeling, who has spent years extensively researching the potential of the Irish cannabis industry

Patrick McCartan, the chief executive and co-founder of Regennabis, a firm that advises on sustainability and environmental, social, and corporate governance in the global cannabis industry, says Ireland has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a multibillion-euro economy around a medical, recreational cannabis and hemp industry”. Legalisation would “drive significant economic growth through taxes, new business and entrepreneurship”, he says.

But the real opportunity lies in Ireland leading the way in sustainable indoor cannabis cultivation, adds McCartan, who was born in Dublin but is now based in the US.

“Cannabis is often described as an extremely water- and energy-intensive crop. But real progress is being made when it comes to sustainability and energy efficiency in indoor cultivation, which meets an increasing demand from growers who are looking for ways to be more efficient,” he says.

If recreational cannabis were legalised in Ireland, Teeling believes Irish companies would, similar to Thailand, largely import it from the US and Canada. “What I’ve seen in the European market is that the Canadians were coming in with their expertise and taking over. They invest in the growing and the processing, which is really technical.”

But legal cannabis has other economic benefits, not least tourism. A month after cannabis was decriminalised in Thailand, Anutin discouraged tourists from visiting the country with the sole intention of visiting its many dispensaries. But that hasn’t stopped pundits dubbing the country ‘the Asian Amsterdam’.

However, tourists are, for the most part, respecting the laws around smoking in public places, says Leon. “You don’t mess around with the police here. If there is ever going to be a country where people won’t mess around, I think it’s here.”

With dispensaries less than a year old, it’s perhaps too early to measure the social impact of decriminalised cannabis in Thailand.

Doctors have raised the alarm on the dangers of decriminalisation, citing increased emergency admissions linked to cannabis ingestion and the risk of addiction among children. Meanwhile, activists continue to lobby for fewer controls.

Cannabis entrepreneurs are at loggerheads too. The cautious ones are putting structures in place to comply with what they consider to be imminent regulations; others are forging ahead under the belief that it’s too late for the government to do a U-turn.

Dr Smith Srisont, president of the Forensic Physicians’ Association of Thailand, says he is not against decriminalisation per se. He is, however, concerned by the lack of regulation, education and awareness. “In countries like Canada and some states in the US where recreational cannabis is legal, they have regulations in place. In Thailand, there are cannabis shops in many tourist places — and people can buy cannabis very easily. There is no control.”

He cites a three-fold increase in emergency admissions linked to cannabis since June 2022. “The government is only raising awareness of the benefits and not the risks, but you must tell people both,” he says.

“Many people have said to me, ‘You can’t put the genie back in the bottle’,” Crosio says. “But I don’t think anyone is talking about putting the genie back in the bottle. The genie that was let out was medical cannabis. Recreational cannabis wasn’t the genie — this is the after-effect.

“What I said two years ago is exactly what has come to pass. I was ridiculed by people who said it would never happen but I said the industry would be typically out of control, Thai-style, and then it would come back under control and then there would be an oscillation between the two...I think the sale of recreational cannabis is going to become much more difficult.”