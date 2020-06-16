Britain warns China new Hong Kong laws 'in conflict of treaty'

Vigil: Mourners at a memorial one year on from the death of protester Marco Ling-kit Leung at a Hong Kong rally. Photo: Getty

Britain said yesterday China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the autonomy in the former British colony and could threaten its rights and freedoms.

Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms, such as an independent judiciary and right to protest, for 50 years.

"The imposition of the proposed law lies in direct conflict with China's international obligations under the Joint Declaration, a treaty agreed by the UK and China and registered with the United Nations," Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the Human Rights Council.

He urged China to engage with Hong Kong's people, institutions, and judiciary to "ensure it maintains Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms".

There was no immediate reaction by China's delegation to the 47-member state forum.

Pang Kwang Hyok, deputy ambassador at North Korea's mission, voiced concern at "certain countries' attempt to use Hong Kong-related issues to interfere in China's domestic affairs". Hong Kong was "an inseparable part" where China's sovereignty is exercised and its constitution is applied, he said.

Hong Kong's national security legislation would not punish people retroactively, a senior Chinese official said, touching on a key question raised by local residents, diplomats and foreign investors over the controversial law.

Beijing last month moved to directly impose the legislation on Hong Kong in a bid to tackle secession, subversion and foreign interference.

Hong Kong was rocked by months of sometimes violent anti-China, pro-democracy unrest last year, with protesters angry at what they see as meddling by Communist Party rulers in Beijing in Hong Kong's affairs.

Irish Independent