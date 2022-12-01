| 8.4°C Dublin

Birds trained to take down drones as India-US military drills held near border with China

Arjun the kite during the military exercise near the Chinese border Expand

Shweta Sharma

India’s military showed off trained kite birds swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing.

The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.

