As lonely hearts messages go, the appeal by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will take some beating.

Billionaire seeks girlfriend to fly with him on trip around moon

The fashion entrepreneur (44) is looking for a girlfriend who will accompany him on a trip around the moon.

Mr Maezawa is scheduled to be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is due to make its inaugural lunar trip in 2023.

The father of three, who recently split up from his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki (27), has decided he does not want to make the journey alone. So he has made a plea for a female companion to join him on what will be the trip of a lifetime.

