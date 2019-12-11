IN the small hours of this morning former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern took to a stage on the other side of the world to announce the results of an historic independence referendum.

IN the small hours of this morning former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern took to a stage on the other side of the world to announce the results of an historic independence referendum.

Bertie Ahern takes centre-stage on other side of the world to announce historic referendum results in Bougainville

The outcome of Bougainville’s attempt to gain freedom from Papua New Guinea was comprehensive: 176,928 people - around 98pc of voters - had backed independence with just 3,043 supporting the option of remaining part of Papua New Guinea with more autonomy.

Those gathered in Buka to hear the announcement burst into cheers and applause as Mr Ahern read out the figures.

As the former Fianna Fáil leader and other commissioners signed the writs after the result, the crowd burst into song.

The region’s journey towards the celebrated vote was paved with turmoil that many have compared to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ahern’s experience with the Good Friday Agreement was one of the reasons he was called upon last year to chair the Bougainville Referendum Commission (BRC).

The ex-Fianna Fáil leader first visited the region in October 2018 when he met with senior officials and international partners including the European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, Korea, and Fiji.

His appointment was hailed by the EU and widely reported as a major milestone in the peace process, coming 17 years after an agreement that ended a civil war. Up to 20,000 people died in the cluster of islands to the east of the Papua New Guinea mainland between 1989 and 1997.

Bougainville Referendum Commission Chair Bertie Ahern, signs Referendum Writ with the results in Buka, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, December 11, 2019. Bougainville Referendum Commission/Jeremy Miller/Handout via REUTERS

The islands of Bougainville were part of German New Guinea until World War I, and were then annexed to the Australian New Guinea Territories.

In 1975 they became part of independent Papua New Guinea. However, violence broke out in the late 1980s, triggered by conflict over an enormous opencast copper mine at Panguna.

The mine was a huge export earner for Papua New Guinea, but many in Bougainville felt they received no benefit and resented the pollution and disruption of their traditional way of living.

The mine has remained shut since the conflict – but it is estimated to still hold copper and gold worth billions of euro.

Referendum Commission Chair Bertie Ahern holds the Referendum Writ next to Bougainville President Chief Dr John Momis (L) and National Minister for Bougainville Affairs Sir Puka Temu, in Buka, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, December 11, 2019. Bougainville Referendum Commission/Jeremy Miller/Handout via REUTERS

The 2001 peace deal was founded on three pillars: weapons disposal, autonomy, and a guaranteed but non-binding referendum on independence

That referendum finally took place over the past fortnight with Mr Ahern taking a central role.

It was the former Taoiseach who took centre stage as parties got underway in the region today.

Due to poor communication networks in Bougainville, Mr Ahern was unavailable for comment to Independent.ie today.

But speaking before the vote, he said: "There is a palpable pride that the eyes of the world are watching. I believe the process will be a credible one, free of the fear and intimidation once wrought by weapons of war.

"Today Bougainville is a changed place. People have moved back from their jungle camps where 60% of the population once fled to during the conflict."

He wrote in The Guardian recently that: "Underlying this historic occasion is a resolve by all sides to honour the fallen, but never again return to conflict."

Mr Ahern added: "On my own island of Ireland the Good Friday Agreement took 13 years of hard negotiation from ceasefire to political settlement. Even today, 21 years later, the agreement requires constant care and tending."

Online Editors