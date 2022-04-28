Beijing hoping to avoid Shanghai-style lockdown with mass testing

Millions of people in Beijing took their second Covid-19 tests of the week yesterday as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak numbering in the dozens from spiralling into an all-out crisis, like the one in the locked-down city of Shanghai .

Evidence that Shanghai’s month-long isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city’s 25 million people is emerging on an almost daily basis on the country’s heavily censored internet.

A widely circulated video – since taken down – showed a foreigner trying to break through metal barriers onto a Shanghai street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in protective hazmat suits.

“I want to die,” the man shouted repeatedly in Chinese and English. One of the people holding him down responded: “You came to China, you need to respect the laws and regulations here.”

Such distressing scenes are being watched with apprehension in Beijing, where officials hope early mass testing will spare them the anguish of Shanghai, where officials waited for about a month as cases surged before ordering city-wide screening.

In Beijing, supermarkets have kept supplies well-stocked under orders from authorities.

Shi Wei (53), a retiree, said he was encouraged by the capital’s low caseload but still nervous.

“These past two days, every time I go to the supermarket there are lots of people, so I just turn around and leave, as I feel slightly unsafe,” he said. “I can understand the panic, given what happened in Shanghai.”

Geng (31) who works in finance and only gave his surname, said he worried about being a close contact of a Covid case and being forced into quarantine with his whole family.

Beijing was testing the more than 3.5 million residents of its Chaoyang district yesterday, all of whom were screened on Monday. On Tuesday, 16 million from other districts were tested.

In total, 20 million of Beijing’s 22 million will be tested three times this week.

Shanghai has been offered a glimmer of hope with officials reiterating that they would soon begin easing restrictions in districts that have stamped out infections, without giving a time frame or other details.

In the meantime, most are confined to their homes.