Tuesday 12 June 2018

Beef ribs, fried rice and Haagen-Dazs ice cream - here's what Trump and Kim had for lunch

Steve Holland and Karishma Singh

Beef ribs and sweet and sour pork: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be served a working lunch that combines the flavours of East and West during their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as "oiseon", a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.

The menu for a working lunch served to U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and their delegations during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. The White House via REUTERS
Main courses include beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steamed broccoli; sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an "XO" chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called "daegu jorim", which is a soy braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.

For dessert, Trump and Kim and their delegations would have a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry.

