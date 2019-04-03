BRUNEI'S plans to implement Islamic criminal laws that punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death have been labelled 'vicious' and 'cruel'.

'Barbaric to the core' - Brunei to implement stoning gay people to death

German diplomats expressed concern at the introduction of Sharia law penalties and appealed to Brunei's ambassador to "abide by existing international human rights obligations", the ministry.

The legal change in the tiny, oil-rich monarchy, which also includes amputation for theft, is due to come into force on Wednesday.

Human rights group Amnesty International has slammed the punishments as "vicious".

Human Rights Watch called the laws "barbaric to the core" and urged for them to be suspended.

American actor George Clooney, who is married to prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, called recently for a boycott of luxury hotels in Europe and the United States linked to Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The sultan holds Germany's Federal Order of Merit, a distinction bestowed on him in an exchange of honours during a state visit in 1998. Frank Mueller-Rosentritt, an MP with the opposition Free Democrats, suggested that he could be stripped of the award.

The German president's office said that orders awarded during state visits cannot be revoked, but stressed President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's rejection of the death penalty and stance that threatening gay people with "cruel punishments" violates elementary human rights.

