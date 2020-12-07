Bank accounts of exiled Hong Kong lawmaker frozen days after he fled the city

A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had multiple bank accounts frozen in a national security law investigation.

Ted Hui Chi-fung (38), who was one of the 15 pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week during a political crackdown that has led to the recent imprisonment of high profile activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai.

Mr Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared he would seek exile in Britain.

Shortly after Mr Hui’s arrival, he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC.

“It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote.

According to local reports, Hong Kong police said they were investigating whether Mr Hui had breached national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $HKD850,000 (€90,000).

They also stated that Mr Hui was being investigated for “colluding with foreign forces”, which violates the new law.

Democracy activists say conditions have worsened in the former British colony after China imposed security legislation on the financial hub in June, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.

China, which promises Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, denies curbing rights and freedoms, but authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have moved swiftly to quash dissent after anti-government protests erupted last year and engulfed the city.

Mr Hui contacted the banks and was told there were “remarks” placed on his accounts, but the staff refused to provide further information.

“We do not comment on the details of individual accounts,” a Hang Seng Bank spokesman said. .

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau issued a statement on Friday that, while not naming Mr Hui, said “running away by jumping bail and using various excuses such as so-called ‘exile’ to avoid one’s responsibility is a shameful, hypocritical and cowardly act of recoil.”

Mr Hui was one of several opposition lawmakers who quit Hong Kong’s Legislative Council last month in protest at the dismissal of four colleagues in what they called another push by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk