| 5°C Dublin

Close

Awkward exchange between China’s Xi Jinping and Canada’s Justin Trudeau caught on camera at G20

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's president Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. Photo: Adam Scotti Expand

Close

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's president Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. Photo: Adam Scotti

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's president Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. Photo: Adam Scotti

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's president Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. Photo: Adam Scotti

Namita Singh

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau were caught having an awkward exchange on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali after China’s president raised concerns about the details of their earlier talks being leaked to the media.

Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” Mr Xi could be seen telling the Canadian leader through his translator.

Most Watched

Privacy