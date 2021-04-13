Aung San Suu Kyi asks Myanmar court for better access to her lawyers

Protesters gather near the White House in Washington, USA, in support of anti-coup protests taking place in Myanmar. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Myanmar’s detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi asked a court yesterday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed for years.

As the champion of decades of struggle against military rule appeared for the hearing, her supporters called for people to show their opposition to a February 1 coup during this week’s traditional new year holiday in the largely Buddhist country.

Ms Suu Kyi (75) won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar. She has been detained since the coup and charged with various offences, including violating a colonial-era official secrets act that could see her jailed for 14 years.

She has only been allowed to talk with her lawyers via video link in the presence of security officials and it is not known if she is even aware of the bloody turmoil that has engulfed the country since the military seized power.

Her lawyer, Min Min Soe, said her legal team had not been able to talk to Ms Suu Kyi about the protests in which more than 700 people have been killed. The lawyer said Ms Suu Kyi looked healthy as she repeated a request to meet her lawyers face to face. The next hearing is on April 26.

As well as the official secrets charge, Ms Suu Kyi has been charged with illegally possessing two-way radios and violating coronavirus protocols. She has also been accused by the ruling military council of bribery. Her lawyers say the charges were trumped up and they dismiss the accusation of bribery as a joke.

The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps towards democracy – the military stepped back from politics and allowed Ms Suu Kyi to form a government after her party swept a 2015 election.

The military says it had to overthrow her government because a November election again won by her party was rigged. The election commission dismissed the accusation.

The coup has triggered relentless street protests. Security forces have killed 706 protesters, including 46 children, since the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Undaunted by the violence, activists called for defiance this week over the traditional new year, known as Thingyan.

The holiday is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water throwing on the streets.

