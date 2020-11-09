Aun Sang Suu Kyi is set for return to power in Myanmar

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi waits for results outside her party's headquarters in Yangon, the capital of Myanmar. Photo: Reuters/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Myanmar voted yesterday in a general election widely expected to return Aung San Suu Kyi to power.

The poll is seen as a referendum on the fledgling democratic government that remains popular at home but whose reputation collapsed overseas amid allegations of genocide.

While results are not expected until today, Ms Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) is predicted to win comfortably. Thousands of her supporters gathered outside the party headquarters as darkness fell, chanting “NLD must win!”

Ms Suu Kyi has the support of a population that largely sees her as a heroine of democracy for her struggle against dictatorship. Her 2015 landslide win ended more than a half-century of military and military-backed rule.

Although Myanmar is recording an average of 1,100 new daily coronavirus cases – compared to a handful in early August – fears over Covid-19 appeared not to dampen turnout among the 37 million registered voters.

In the biggest city, Yangon, long lines of voters wearing face masks and shields formed as the sun came up. In the evening, crowds outside the NLD party headquarters ignored pleas by party officials to go home.

Local election watchdog the People’s Alliance for Credible Elections (PACE) said in a statement as polls closed that observers had been allowed into the stations and there had been no major incidents.

More than a million people across the country were unable to vote after polls were cancelled due to insurgencies.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a Muslim minority confined to camps and villages inside Myanmar’s Rakhine state, most without citizenship, were also unable to vote.

The Democracy and Human Rights Party, a Rohingya party, said yesterday it was “utterly disappointed” the population had been disenfranchised.

The election commission has said the polls in areas affected by conflict had to be cancelled for safety reasons and that only citizens were entitled to vote.

The UN has said there was genocidal intent in a 2017 army crackdown that drove 730,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, which Myanmar says were legitimate operations against militants.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ms Suu Kyi (75), remains overwhelmingly popular in Myanmar, where a recent survey found 79pc of people considered her the country’s most trusted figure.

But enthusiasm is weaker in remote regions dominated by ethnic minorities, many feeling sidelined by the Buddhist Bamar-majority government.

Ms Suu Kyi’s defenders say critics are unrealistic to expect rapid change in Myanmar and are hampering efforts to secure gradual progress.

Among the obstacles to some NLD reforms is a constitution that guarantees the military a political stake, including a 25pc quota of legislative seats.

Tensions between Suu Kyi and the army have been running high, with military chief Min Aung Hlaing criticising “unacceptable mistakes” in the lead-up to the polls, which the government said risked creating fear and unrest.

But yesterday Min Aung Hlaing said he would “accept the result that comes from the people’s wishes”.

