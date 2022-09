At least six children shot dead in air attack on school in Myanmar

A damaged column at a local school that was hit by an air attack carried out by the Myanmar military against the People Defense Force, in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

At least six children were killed and 17 wounded when army helicopters shot at a school in Myanmar, media reports said yesterday .

Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the army overthrew an elected government early last year.

Opposition movements, some of them armed, have since emerged across the country, which the military has countered with lethal force.



According to reports in the Mizzima and Irrawaddy news portals, army helicopters had opened fire on the school housed in a Buddhist monastery in the village of Let Yet Kone in the central Sagaing region on Friday.

Some children were killed on the spot by the shooting, while others died after troops entered the village, the reports said.

Two residents, who declined to be identified due to security worries, said by telephone the bodies were later transported by the military to a township 11km away and buried.

Images posted on social media showed what appeared to be damage including bullet holes and blood stains at a school building.

In a statement, the military said the Kachin Independence Army, a rebel group, and the People’s Defence Force (PDF), an umbrella organisation of armed guerrillas that the junta calls “terrorists”, had been hiding in the monastery and using the village to transport weapons in the area.

Security forces sent by helicopter had conducted “a surprise inspection” and were attacked by PDF and the KIA inside houses and the monastery, it said.

It said security forces had responded and said some villagers had been killed in the clash and that the wounded were taken to public hospitals.