Monday 12 March 2018

At least 38 people killed after passenger plane catches fire while landing in Kathmandu

Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
A US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Nepal's Kathmandu airport, killing at least 38 people.

It is understood a further 23 people were injured, with another 10 still unaccounted for, Nepal police said.

Clouds of thick smoke could be seen rising from the plane, which was on a field at the edge of the airport.

US-Bangla is a private Bangladeshi carrier.

The flight was arriving from Dhaka, Bangladesh, an official said.

