At least 38 people killed after passenger plane catches fire while landing in Kathmandu
A US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Nepal's Kathmandu airport, killing at least 38 people.
It is understood a further 23 people were injured, with another 10 still unaccounted for, Nepal police said.
Clouds of thick smoke could be seen rising from the plane, which was on a field at the edge of the airport.
US-Bangla is a private Bangladeshi carrier.
The flight was arriving from Dhaka, Bangladesh, an official said.
