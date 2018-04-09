At least 21 children killed in school bus crash in India
At least 21 children have been killed in India when a school bus plunged into a gorge in the Himalayan foothills.
More to follow
Press Association
At least 21 children have been killed in India when a school bus plunged into a gorge in the Himalayan foothills.
More to follow
Press Association
By Associated Press Reporters A court has granted bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is appealing against his conviction on charges of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago.
Neil Connor in Beijing China appears to have banned the 'Bible' from being sold online or in large book stores, as Beijing and the Vatican negotiate a historic agreement.
Aaron Favila Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has approved the closure of the tourist destination of Boracay for up to six months, after saying the waters off its famed beaches had become a “cesspool” due to...
If we have learned one thing from the...
WWE star Finn Balor captured fans’ hearts when...
A man is going viral for performing a dramatic re-...
A topless protester has been taken into custody after charging at Bill Cosby as he...
Gin brand Brockmans has reported a 51% jump in...
A make-up artist has proven that great paintings can...
Ronda Rousey claimed victory in a stunning WWE...
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the...
They say the best camera is the one you have to...
Britain’s big four accountancy firms will face...
Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has become...
Russia has warned Britain is "playing...
President Donald Trump has said he did not...
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has insisted...
Four people were saved from rough sea by...
A woman in the US has shot and wounded...
The YouTube shooting suspect has been named...
The woman identified by police as the attacker...
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he...
Arctic-dwelling bowhead whales have been...
Thousands of protesters have swarmed into the...
The last 'Super Blue Blood Moon' happened in 1866, and according to Astronomy...