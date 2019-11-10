At least 14 people killed as strong cyclone hits India and Bangladesh

AT LEAST 14 people have been killed as a strong cyclone lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh.

Several people were killed in both countries after more than two million residents moved to shelters across Bangladesh's vast coastal region, according to officials and news reports.

Cyclone Bulbul left at least seven people dead in India's West Bengal state, where the storm first made landfall at around midnight on Saturday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The storm then made its way to neighbouring Bangladesh, where seven people were killed, according to the United News of Bangladesh news agency.

A woman walks through a water logged house after cyclone Bulbul hit the area in Koyra (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh's junior disaster management minister, said about 5,000 homes across the country's coastal region had been damaged and many trees had been uprooted by the cyclone.

The agriculture ministry said more than 200,000 hectares (494,200 acres) of crop land had been damaged in Bangladesh.

Packing winds of up to 120km (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 130kph (80mph), Bulbul weakened when it started crossing Bangladesh's southwestern coastal region, dumping heavy rain across the country.

Bangladesh's weather office said the cyclone first slammed ashore at Sagar Island in the southern part of India's West Bengal state before moving to Bangladesh.

Its path included the southwestern Khulna region, which has the world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, which straddles the Bangladesh-India border.

The weather office said the Sundarbans had protected the region, lessening the impact of the cyclone.

Five people were killed in Bagerhat, Khulna and Patuakhali districts as the storm crossed through Khulna and the adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh early on Sunday, before weakening into a deep depression, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Meanwhile, two other people who took shelter in cyclone centres died following cardiac arrests in Patuakhali and Satkhira districts when the storm started battering the region, the news agency said.

Mr Rahman said authorities had moved more than 2.1 million people to over 5,000 shelters before the cyclone crossed the coast.

The weather office had warned that coastal districts were likely to be inundated by storm surges of one-and-a-half to two metres (five to seven feet) above normal tide because of the storm.

Several ships from Bangladesh's navy and coastguard were kept ready in parts of the region for an emergency response, the TV station Independent reported.

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, has a history of violent cyclones. But disaster preparedness programs in recent decades have upgraded the country's capacity to deal with natural disasters, resulting in fewer casualties.

PA Media