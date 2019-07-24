News Asia-Pacific

Wednesday 24 July 2019

At least 12 people killed and 34 missing after Chinese landslides

Rescue personnel and tents are seen at the foot of a mountain after a landslide occurred at Liupanshui in the southwest China's Guizhou province He Junyi/CNS via REUTERS
Rescue personnel and tents are seen at the foot of a mountain after a landslide occurred at Liupanshui in the southwest China's Guizhou province He Junyi/CNS via REUTERS
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

AT LEAST 12 people have died in two landslides in south-western China and a rescue operation is under way for 34 missing people, authorities said.

State broadcaster CCTV said a landslide on Tuesday night buried 21 houses and caused at least 11 deaths in Guizhou province's Shuicheng county.

Eleven people have been rescued while another 34 remain missing.

More than 500 rescuers are searching the area.

An earlier landslide hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead and six missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency has reported the landslide occurred at a construction site.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News