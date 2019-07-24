AT LEAST 12 people have died in two landslides in south-western China and a rescue operation is under way for 34 missing people, authorities said.

At least 12 people killed and 34 missing after Chinese landslides

State broadcaster CCTV said a landslide on Tuesday night buried 21 houses and caused at least 11 deaths in Guizhou province's Shuicheng county.

Eleven people have been rescued while another 34 remain missing.

More than 500 rescuers are searching the area.

An earlier landslide hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead and six missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency has reported the landslide occurred at a construction site.

