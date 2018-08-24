News Asia-Pacific

Friday 24 August 2018

Anaesthetist 'gassed wife and daughter to death using yoga ball' - court hears

A prison van (L) transporting Malaysian national Khaw Kim-sun, 53, who is accused of murdering his wife and daughter, leaves the High Court in Hong Kong on August 23, 2018. - Khaw Kim-sun, an anaesthetist, gassed his wife and daughter to death using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide, a Hong Kong court has heard. Prosecutors told the High Court that Khaw Kim-sun left the inflatable ball in the boot of a car where the gas leaked out and killed them, according to reports from court on August 22. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Silke in Hong Kong

An anaesthetist gassed his wife and daughter to death using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide, a Hong Kong court has heard.

Prosecutors told the High Court that Khaw Kim-sun left the inflatable ball in the boot of a car where the gas leaked out and killed them, according to court reports.

His wife and 16-year-old daughter were found on a roadside in a locked yellow Mini Cooper in 2015, in a case which initially baffled police. Police found a deflated yoga ball in the back of the car.

Khaw has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. Prosecutors had said that Khaw, a 53-year-old Malaysian national, was having an affair with a student and his wife would not grant him a divorce.

They accused him of hatching a deliberate plot to murder his wife, the 'South China Morning Post' reported. Prosecutors said it was likely that Khaw had not intended to kill his daughter.

Khaw had been seen filling two balls with carbon monoxide at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

