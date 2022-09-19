‘All of us are on this bus’ – at least 27 dead as Covid bus crashes in China on way to quarantine facility

A woman gets tested for Covid-19 at a nucleic acid testing site in Shanghai recently. Photo: Aly Song/Reuters

The victims of a bus crash that killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in China were were being transported to a Covid quarantine facility.

The accident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning on a highway in southwest Guizhou province about 170km south-east of the provincial capital, Guiyang.

The government bus, which overturned on a section of a highway that leads from Guiyang to Libo, was carrying 47 people.

All 20 injured were being treated in hospital last night.

Guiyang and the wider Guizhou province have recorded a rise in Covid cases in recent days.

Unverified reports and photos of the bus circulating yesterday afternoon on Chinese social media generated a renewed outpouring of anger at China’s strict Covid policies and the initial lack of transparency from the authorities.

“All of us are on this bus,” was one popular comment being posted on social media app WeChat.

“When will all of this stop?” asked another.

The government’s handling of Covid has created headwinds ahead of the Communist Party’s five-yearly congress beginning on October 16, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an historic third leadership term.

A report in Tianyan News, which belongs to the state-owned Guizhou Daily, said the bus was a vehicle specifically designed for transporting people to and from Covid quarantine.

The bus crash quickly became the top trending topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo yesterday afternoon before, shortly after, it disappeared from the top 50 trending topics.

Some widely shared and angry blogs on the topic were deleted from WeChat soon after publication, but some reports and comments initially remained, though many of the more critical ones were removed from Weibo.

Local officials are under pressure to keep outbreaks under control, especially now, in the lead up to the party congress.

Guizhou recorded 712 new confirmed cases on Saturday which made up around 70pc of all new cases in China and was a big jump from 154 cases in the province the previous day, China’s national health commission data showed yesterday.