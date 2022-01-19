All homes on Tongan island destroyed as tsunami death toll reaches three

All the homes on one of Tonga’s small outer islands have been destroyed by a volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people so far confirmed dead, the Tongan government said yesterday .

With communications badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable, information on the scale of the devastation after Saturday’s eruption had mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft.

But the office of Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said in a statement that every home on Mango island, where around 50 people live, had been destroyed, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had suffered extensive damage.

Tonga’s deputy head of mission in Australia, Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, said photos by the New Zealand Defence Force showed “alarming” scenes of a village destroyed on Mango and buildings missing on Atata island.

“People panic, people run and get injuries. Possibly there will be more deaths and we just pray that is not the case,” Mr Tu’ihalangingie said.

Mr Sovaleni’s office said a 65-year-old woman on Mango Island and a 49-year-old man on Nomuka Island had been killed, in addition to the British national whose body was found on Monday. A number of injuries were also reported.

Tsunami waves reaching up to 15 metres hit the Ha’apia island group, where Mango is located, and the west coast of Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu. Residents were being moved to evacuation centres as 56 houses were destroyed or seriously damaged.

Atata and Mango are between about 50 and 70 km from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean when it erupted with a blast heard 2,300km away in New Zealand.

A search and rescue operation began on Sunday for Atata island, which has a population of about 100 people, with an evacuation underway.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said aircraft from Australia could deliver humanitarian assistance, while the HMAS Adelaide, which would take five days to get to Tonga, was ready to take engineering and medical teams and helicopter support.

“The impact not just of the inundation but of the extraordinary volume of ash, which is covering everything, plus the communications issues, of course, makes this very difficult,” Ms Payne said.

For those waiting for news of their family, the silence was deafening. “The worst fear is always that you’re not going to see the people that you love again,” said Seini Taumoepeau, a Tongan-Australian in Sydney.