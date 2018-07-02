All 12 boys and their football coach who were lost in a cave in Thailand have been found alive after going missing over a week ago, a provincial governor said.

All 12 boys and their football coach who were lost in a cave in Thailand have been found alive after going missing over a week ago, a provincial governor said.

All 12 boys and football coach found alive after being lost in a cave in Thailand for more than a week

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared when flooding trapped them after they entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 23.

Navy divers and rescue workers entered a narrow passageway early on Monday after passing through a key chamber on Sunday whose high, murky waters had previously blocked their progress.

Narongsak Osatanakorn, governor of Chiang Rai province, said the 13 were being rescued, adding: "We found them safe. But the operation isn't over."

Mr Narongsak said the passageway the divers were making their way through goes upwards in some places and downwards in others and is extremely narrow, making it difficult for divers to fit through with all their gear.

They were repeatedly blocked by rising water that has filled sections of the cave and forced them to withdraw for safety reasons.

When water levels dropped on Sunday, the divers went forward with a more methodical approach, deploying a rope line and extra oxygen supplies along the way.

He said it was expected that in their condition, the boys would at first not be able to move their limbs, but medical teams would initially treat them in place. He said the diving teams included doctors.

Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha thanked international experts and rescuers who helped the search.

His office said the PM "wishes to thank the tremendous efforts of all international units that have come to assist the Thai authorities in rescuing the youth football team that was stuck in the caves in Chiang Rai. The Royal Thai Government and the Thai people are grateful for this support and co-operation, and we all wish the team a safe and speedy recovery".

More to follow...

Press Association