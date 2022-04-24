Afghan militants spark deadly border clash with Pakistan military amid tumult of Imran Khan’s ousting

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, last Thursday. Picture by Mohsin Raza

Afghanistan militants fired heavy weapons into a Pakistan military outpost, leading to a firefight that killed three personnel, Pakistan’s army said yesterday, in the latest violence on the volatile border.

Amid the tumult of Imran Khan’s removal as prime minister, the recent stream of attacks and killings in north-west Pakistan have gone unremarked.

Earlier this month, brief statements from the authorities reported that five police were killed in a rocket attack on their van in Dera Ismail Khan, then two days later two soldiers were shot dead in North Waziristan.

The day after that, seven soldiers died in an ambush nearby.

Such attacks have recently become a nearly daily occurrence along the mountainous border with Afghanistan during a fresh offensive by the outlawed Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan’s army has spent nearly two decades fighting the militants and had largely been successful in pushing its fighters into havens across the border.

Yet attacks have risen since the Afghan Taliban took Kabul, with one of the most recent killings provoking an angry escalation from Pakistan.

In the early hours of April 16, air strikes hit villages inside eastern Afghanistan housing families from North Waziristan. At least 45 people were killed, including 20 children.

While Pakistan’s military did not openly admit the strikes, it made its frustration clear.

A statement said it had repeatedly asked the new Taliban government to secure the border, but instead “terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan”.

The Taliban’s reaction in Kabul was furious. Pakistan’s ambassador was summoned.

And the newly restored Islamic emirate warned its neighbour Pakistan “not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues and not to repeat the same mistake again otherwise it will have bad consequences”.

A senior official from the Taliban’s ministry of defence, Haji Mali Khan, visited the site of one strike in Khost province and paid money to the survivors, saying they had the support of the Afghan regime.

The weapons strikes have underlined growing concerns among the Pakistani military about their new neighbours and their inability, or refusal, to halt attacks by Pakistani Taliban operating from Afghanistan.

The current tensions are a far cry from last August, when parts of Pakistan’s military establishment appeared to welcome the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban and the withdrawal of US troops.

Pakistan provided safe haven to the Taliban leadership for much of its insurgency against the former government and its Nato allies.

While it denied backing the insurgency, Pakistan had closer ties to the Taliban than any other nation.

