Asia Argento withdraws from Dutch music festival role

The actress has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2013.

Asia Argento (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Italian actress and film-maker Asia Argento has backed out of curating a Dutch music festival after a young actor accused her of sexual assault.

Organisers of the Le Guess Who? festival said that “due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year’s edition, while these issues remain open”.

The actress is a prominent member of the #MeToo movement (AP)

Argento, a prominent #MeToo activist, was one of the curators of the festival which takes place in the city of Utrecht in November.

An actor claimed that Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted him when he was 17 in 2013.

Argento denied ever having a sexual relationship with the actor. She agreed to pay him 380,000 dollars (£295,000) in a settlement.

